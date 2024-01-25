Mays Landing Gets Ready For The 1st Crumbl Cookies Location In Atlantic County
The southeastern portion of the Garden State has been patiently waiting for this day for some time now.
If you follow them on Instagram, you'll see how popular South Jersey's soon-to-be favorite cookie spot already is throughout the state. It's called Crumbl Cookies.
If you've never had one before, these cookies are better accurately described as delicious desserts the size of your head. Seriously, they're HUGE.
What's so special about Crumbl Cookie?
Well, for starters, see above. Secondly, they stick to what they know. Don't expect a full-fledged bakery from this place. They know their cookies and based on the popularity of their other locations, they do it well.
What can you order from there?
They have their set menu of cookie flavors that they've come to be known for. Everybody says that if you can't make up your mind, you can't go wrong with their chocolate chip.
How does it work?
What makes this place so unique, the owners of the new Mays Landing location say, is that when you order cookies from Crumbl, they're the freshest you can get. When you walk in for some cookies, the ones you're leaving with are no more than two hours old. They haven't been sitting in a warehouse or in the back pantry for days on end.
What flavors do they offer?
See, that's what everybody seems to love about Crumbl Cookies. They have a rotating menu.
The frequency and timing of Crumbl’s rotating menu evolved over the course of a year until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved. The brand now focuses on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, foods, desserts of all kinds - from pies to cakes to candies and more.
The brand new Crumbl Cookies location at 4300 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing is set to open its doors on Friday, January 26th at 8 a.m.
