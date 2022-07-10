Meet Gritty Monday as Flyers Caravan Invades North Wildwood

Hey, Flyers fans! The ultimate Philadelphia Flyers fan, Gritty, will be leading the way as the Flyers Caravan takes over Monday in North Wildwood.

The Flyers Community Caravan, a traveling pep rally featuring Flyers alumni, the Flyers Ice Team, and — drum roll, please — GRITTY, rolls into South Jersey this week, making its first stop between 4-6 pm Monday at Allen Park, 23rd & Delaware Aves.in North Wildwood, according to a Facebook post from the folks at the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism department.

The Flyers say that fans in attendance at the Community Caravan have the chance to get their hands on a lineup of exclusive Flyers-themed giveaways including buckets hats, Hawaiian shirts, Gritty keychains, sunglasses, and more.

The legend of Gritty, according to the Flyers website, is quite a story...

His father was a "bully," so naturally he has some of those tendencies - talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size. He's loyal but mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team. Legend has it he earned the name "Gritty" for possessing an attitude so similar to the team he follows.

One thing is certain. Since being introduced as the Flyers mascot in 2018, Gritty has been embraced by Flyers fans for his rough and tumble demeanor, and, of course, his passion for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers Community Caravan moves on to Ocean City on Tuesday, Ventnor on Wednesday, and Sea Isle City on Thursday.

Take Photo Tour of Atlantic City House Where 'Jersey Shore 2.0' is Filming