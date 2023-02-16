If you were fascinated and horrified by the recent blockbuster movie M3GAN, you've got an opportunity to meet the girl who portrayed the creepy doll.

M3GAN, about a robotics engineer at a toy company who builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own, became a surprise success story at the box office earlier this year.

The film, starring Allison Williams, has already grossed more than $91 million in the U.S. and Canada, having brought in $30.4 million in its opening weekend. M3GAN cost just $12M to make.

The M3GAN doll makes Chucky from Child's Play look like a Care Bear, lol.

But if you loved the movie, you've got a chance to meet and get a photo with the girl who portrayed M3GAN on the big screen. Her name is Amie Donald, and she'll be appearing at the Monster Mania convention in Cherry Hill in March.

The preteen actress will attend all three days of Monster Mania Con happening at the Doubletree Hotel off Route 70 on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th.

Amie Donald is just this adorable, budding talent in Hollywood, and NOTHING like M3GAN, lol, but I'm sure you can ask her all about how she channeled the creepy robot doll to bring its performance to life.

