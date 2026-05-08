Experts warn that it only takes 15 minutes for a child to die in a hot car.

We've all heard this, right?

EVERYONE knows the danger, right?

You would think so....

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Dad Confronted in Cherry Hill For Leaving Baby in Car While He Was in Gym

There's been no official news from Cherry Hill Police, but a local news organization has posted a video showing a baby locked in a car.

Jersey Coast Emergency News has posted a video on Facebook. The news site claims that an incident happened in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. They say a man left his child unattended in his car, and went inside a local gym and worked out.

Reportedly, Cherry Hill Police responded to the scene, but, again, no official word from police.

In the video, concerned citizens call police, confront the man, then blocked the man's car in the lot when he tried to leave the scene.

Here's the video:

The Danger of Leaving a Child in a Hot Car

The National Highway Safety Administration leads the way on informing the public about leaving kids alone in a car.

They say 31 children died of heatstroke in 2025, after being locked in a hot car.

They stress that a child should never be left alone in a vehicle for any reason. Rolling windows down or parking in the shade is not a solution.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

