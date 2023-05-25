It’s that time of year again! It’s Memorial Day Weekend is just about here and I feel like everyone goes through the same thought process. When is the best time to head down the shore on Memorial Day Weekend?

There are a few weekends during the summer that make traveling down the shore almost impossible. Everyone is in such a rush to get to their rental houses, some people are traveling from far away to experience the Jersey Shore, and it just gets stressful! I found a few great tips that will have you skating down the highway and to your shore destination in no time!

canva canva loading...

Don’t let this worry you, but AAA officials have predicted that over 1 million New Jersey residents will be traveling somewhere that is 50 miles or more away from their homes this coming holiday weekend, according to NJ.com.

It’s important to be smart and take your time while so many people are anxiously arriving down the shore, but a few tips I found thst could help you skate down the shore are simple.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the busiest travel day is going to be TOMORROW (Friday, May 26), which makes sense when you think about it. Everyone has the same idea which is taking off work to “beat the traffic”, but odds are, that plan wasn’t too original.

canva canva loading...

Therefore, maybe wait until Saturday morning or leave extremely early Friday morning. Another tip is to leave in the early morning or late at night. NBC Philadelphia reported that congestion is going to be at its absolute worst between 3 and 6 pm all weekend.

Also, don’t forget, if you do end up having to leave during the most congested time of day which is 3-6 pm, you could get your tolls paid for you tomorrow on the Atlantic City Expressway, if that is part of your shore commute!

Chickie’s and Pete’s will be paying driver’s tolls from 5-6 pm on Friday, May 26, if you’re traveling Eastbound on the Atlantic City expressway. Have patience this weekend!

15 Iconic Stops Along The Jersey Shore The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!