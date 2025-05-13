Memorial Day Weekend is almost here! Are you SO ready for summer? I am.

MDW is basically the kickoff to summer here in South Jersey. If you're anything like me, your beach bag has been ready to go since Labor Day 2024.

For me, the Wildwoods are usually where it's at.

With sooo many beaches to choose from, it can be hard to know where to plop your towel down, especially if you're bringing kids with you.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Announces Early Summer 2025 Lifeguard Schedule

Safety First In Wildwood This Summer

You can't go wrong with a beach day over Memorial Day Weekend, but it comes with risks. Rip currents, big waves, or just your littles wandering a tad too close to the water without you can turn an awesome day into a tragedy SO FAST.

That's why you should definitely plan on sitting near a lifeguard stand with the kiddos this summer.

For me, the peace of mind would be enough for me to not even give it a second thought when it comes to choosing a beach. Knowing the trained pros (and that's exactly what they are) would be there for my kiddos should the worst happen is 100% worth it.

Sure, the beaches with lifeguards may be more crowded, but at least they're protected.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Announces Early Summer 2025 Lifeguard Schedule

Wildwood Beach Patrol Lifeguard Schedule

The Wildwood Beach Patrol just dropped the early-season schedule on social media. From Memorial Day Weekend through June 30th, you'll find the lifeguards stationed at these Wildwood beaches:

1.) Cresse

2.) Leaming

3.) Rio Grande

4.) Andrews

5.) Baker

6.) Youngs

7.) Spicer

8.) Lincoln

9.) Oak

10.) Maple

11.) Magnolia

12.) 26th Street

Holiday weekends are packed. The beaches usually fill up fast. Having lifeguards present isn't just about emergencies. It's about feeling secure while lounging in the sand. A stress-free beach day sounds pretty good right now, doesn't it?

If you're on the hunt for the safest beaches in Wildwood to spend those first few summer days, choose from any one of them. ⬆️⬆️⬆️

