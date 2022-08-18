Middle Township Police promoted Jen DeLanzo to the highest rank ever achieved by a woman in the department this week.

DeLanzo was sworn in Monday night as the first female acting police captain in the Middle Township Police.

Officer Brian Murphy also received his official promotion to lieutenant during Monday's ceremony at the Middle Township Committee meeting.

Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner told the Press of Atlantic City that the promotions are a passing of the torch and the beginning of a new generation of police leadership for the department.

Acting Captain DeLanza had been a lieutenant with the Middle Township Police since 2020. She graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy in 2000. She began her career as a dispatcher with the Wildwood Police before being hired as a police officer.

Chief Leuser credited DeLanzo with thinking of the idea for the police trading card program, that the police print up and hand out like baseball cards, showing a photo and stats about each officer. I love this idea!

Mayor Tim Donohue credited DeLanzo for her strong community ties and said she exemplifies the high standards of the Middle Township Police.

As acting captain, Jen DeLanzo's salary will be $147, 903.

Good luck to acting Middle Township Police Captain Jen DeLanzo!

