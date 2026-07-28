Is something in the water in Villas, New Jersey?

It seems that recently, Villas has been a popular place to win money in the New Jersey Lottery.

And, we have another winner!

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Big Lottery Winner in Villas, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 scratch off ticket was sold in Villas last week.

The winner, in the $100 Million Diamond Dazzler game, was sold at the Villas Country Liquor Store on Bayshore Road. The ticket was purchased on July 22nd.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim their prize. (The lottery can track winning tickets by barcodes, so they know when and where winning tickets are sold.)

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Yet Another Winning from Villas

Villas seems to be a lucky place for winning tickets lately.

On July 15th, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Villas Fishing Club.

Back in March, a one million dollar winning scratch off ticket was sold at the Wawa, on Bayshore Road.

In February, at that same Wawa, there was a $576,000 winning scratch off ticket sold.

So, where are you buying your next lottery ticket?

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Big Jackpots in Lottery Games Right Now

As of this writing, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $800 million! The Powerball jackpot is $663 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman