Millville Police are asking residents to take a close look at a photo they shared on social media in hopes someone can help identify a woman connected to an active shoplifting investigation.

If you recognize the woman pictured, investigators are asking you to come forward.

Millville Police Ask Community for Assistance

In a Facebook post, the Millville Police Department said Officer Smith is seeking the public's help identifying the woman as part of Case #26-12039.

Police have not released additional information about the alleged shoplifting incident, including where or when it occurred. For now, investigators are focused on identifying the woman shown in the photo so the investigation can continue.

Do You Recognize This Woman?

Anyone who recognizes the woman is encouraged to contact the Millville Police Department and reference Case #26-12039.

Investigators often rely on tips from the community to identify people connected to ongoing cases, and even a small piece of information could help move an investigation forward.

Get our free mobile app

It's also important to remember that police are asking to identify the woman as part of an investigation. The post does not state that she has been charged with or convicted of a crime.

As more information becomes available, the department is expected to provide updates. Until then, anyone with information is encouraged to reach out directly to Millville Police.

South Jersey Cops Advise ALL Residents To Adopt This Nighttime Safety Routine The world is not what it once was, so going forward, police in South Jersey are urging all residents to make sure they complete each one of these steps before turning in for the night. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal