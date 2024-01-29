Millville Police Try to Identify Driver in Hit and Run Crash

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car and driver involved in a hit-and-run accident in the city.

Millville Police release photos of suspected car

Police say the accident happened Saturday night at about 10:20 pm at Buck Street and Green Street. Police were called out to the hit-and-run crash where the car in question fled the scene.

It's not known what or who the car struck - no other information has been released by the police department.

Car appears to be a white 4-door sedan

If you can help the police with information, you're urged to call Millville Police at 856-825-7010.

The accident remains under investigation.

