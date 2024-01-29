Millville Police Try to Identify Driver in Hit and Run Crash
Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car and driver involved in a hit-and-run accident in the city.
Millville Police release photos of suspected car
Police say the accident happened Saturday night at about 10:20 pm at Buck Street and Green Street. Police were called out to the hit-and-run crash where the car in question fled the scene.
It's not known what or who the car struck - no other information has been released by the police department.
Car appears to be a white 4-door sedan
If you can help the police with information, you're urged to call Millville Police at 856-825-7010.
The accident remains under investigation.
Millville Police still trying to identify the suspect in theft incident
Police are still hoping someone comes forward with information about a woman captured on surveillance camera at a local business:
SOURCE: Millville Police Department
27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27
Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll