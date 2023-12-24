27-Year-Old Area Man Killed in Mays Landing Black Horse Pike Crash

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

A late Saturday night accident has claimed the life of a local man.

Crash happened in Hamilton Township

Hamilton Township Police say the crash happened just before Midnight Saturday on the Black Horse Pike, just west of Route 50.

Police responded to the call about a vehicle that crashed into the woods.

Police say the driver was James Rodriguez, 27, of Minotola.

Driver pronounced dead at the scene

Police say Rodriguez's car left the roadway and crashed into several trees. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

