Miranda Lambert, Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, went home for St. Patrick's Day, but not back to New York City.
The singer traveled with her husband of three years to Ireland and shared photos of them taking in the holiday.
"Happy St. Patrick’s day from the McLoughlin’s!" Lambert writes, using a shamrock and heart emoji. Pictures show them as part of an outdoor celebration or parade.
The couple didn't need to travel far to get there.
Last weekend, Lambert was part of a group that played C2C Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin, Ireland. So, she stuck around for an extra week to take in the country and maybe visit some family. It's not clear what city they're staying in as they sip Guinness and bask in the Irish sunshine.
McLoughlin also shared a photo, with both wearing green, of course.
Lambert doesn't have any commitments on her touring calendar until late April, but she'll soon begin promoting her next studio album in earnest. Palomino drops on April 29 and includes her current single "If I Was a Cowboy," as well as three songs previously heard on her Grammy-nominated The Marfa Tapes album from 2021.
At C2C, she debuted another new song called "Actin' Up." Including "Strange," which was released when Lambert announced the album, fans are now familiar with seven of the 15 songs on the new project, her first since Wildcard in 2019.