Mitchell Tenpenny Returns for 2 Us It Did Tour, Part 2 of a Headlining Run

Mitchell Tenpenny's headlining tour will return in late January. The singer announced a new batch of 2 Us it Did Tour dates, which are the second half of the To Us it Did Tour that he kicked off last fall.

Last time around, newcomer Drew Green was Tenpenny's opening act; for this leg of the tour, he'll be joined by Alana Springsteen. The 13-stop run kicks off Jan. 21 in Denver, Colo., and will run through early March.

The tour takes its name from a song off Tenpenny's Midtown Diaries EP, which also includes his searing breakup single, "Truth About You." That's one of the songs he's most excited to perform during his new shows, the singer explains, after seeing the fan response to the live version during his last string of dates.

"Seeing our fans scream back our songs, especially 'Truth About You,' was so special on the first half of the tour," the singer explains. "I'm so excited to extend this tour and live it again. It's going to be incredible having the talented Alana out with us!"

In addition to planning his 2 Us it Did Tour, Tenpenny is currently riding the high of his recently-released duet with Chris Young, "At the End of a Bar." The rowdy, drink-a-long anthem's music video was filmed at a selection of bars in Nashville, and Tenpenny sings his first verse of the song from the stage of Loser's Bar & Grill — the same spot where, in November 2021, Tenpenny got engaged to his fellow artist fiancee Meghan Patrick.

For ticketing information for all dates on the 2 Us it Did Tour, visit Tenpenny's website. Here's a full list of dates:

Jan. 21 -- Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

Jan. 22 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Warehouse

Jan. 28 -- Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jan. 29 -- Pittsburg, Kan. @ Kansas Crossing Casino -- The Coral

Feb. 4 -- Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub

Feb. 5 -- Rootstown, Ohio @ Dusty Armadillo

Feb. 17 -- Stroudsburg, Penn. @ Sherman Theater

Feb. 18 -- Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino -- The Vine

Feb. 25 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Ballpark Village

Feb. 26 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Midnight Rodeo -- Springfield

March 2 -- Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar -- Miami University

March 4 -- Indianapois, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

March 5 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection