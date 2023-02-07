We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County.

These are the spots where you never have a bad meal.

Get our free mobile app

These are the places that make you feel at home.

What are the most popular Italian dishes?

We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This eatery is about as authentic as it gets.

According to their experience, the top ten looks a little something like this.

1. Lasagna Bolognese

2. Veal Milanese

3. Gnocchi Sorrento

4. Spaghetti Carbonara

5. Antipasto Italiano

6. Cavatelli

7. Fettuccini Alfredo

8. Pork Braciola

9. Pizza Margherita

10. Ravioli

How many Italian Americans are in Monmouth County?

Monmouth County towns have some of the highest Italian American populations in the state.

Middletown

Population: 66,522 / Italian-Americans: 22,145

Howell

Population: 51,075 / Italian-Americans: 14,960

Manalapan

Population: 38,872 / Italian-Americans: 12,390

Freehold

Population: 36,184 / Italian-Americans: 10,453

When it comes to Italian restaurants in Monmouth County, don't judge a book by its cover.

Many of these eateries aren't flashy on the outside, but they more than make up for it inside with the tastiest traditional Italian cuisine around.

These are the spots that instantly make you feel like you're at home as soon as you sit down.

If you're a regular, the wait staff knows your name and you probably have "your table."

As we take a look at Monmouth County's best of the best, let me know if your favorite restaurant missing.

Email me at matt.ryan@townsquaremedia.com.

The Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Monmouth County