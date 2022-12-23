We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to.

Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!

Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New Jersey location at 950 Garden Park Blvd in Cherry Hill.

The shop is located right next to Crumbl Cookies.

According to Eastside Online:

The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.

What makes Montreal-style bagels different is they are hand-rolled, boiled in honey water, and baked in a wood-fired oven. The hole in the middle is generally larger than what we’re used to with a New York/ New Jersey-style bagel.

In addition to the bagels, Spread Bagelry has an impressive amount of spreads. They have

homemade cream cheese including plain, maple bacon, veggie, scallion, nova salmon, jalapeño lime, strawberry basil, pistachio honey, apple brown butter, and even a plant-based option.

Beyond cream cheese, there’s peanut butter, jam, whitefish, tuna, and so much more.

Are you hungry yet?

Spread is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) seven days a week. They also offer catering options, but requests aren’t yet being taken at the new location.

You can check out their full menu here.

