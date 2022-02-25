The youth baseball coach from Cherry Hill who is facing charges related to "multiple sexual offenses" against a 12-year-old is now in deeper trouble as four more victims have come forward.

20-year-old Thomas Bianco was originally facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said those, "offenses are alleged to have occurred on multiple occasions in Bianco’s vehicle."

Since those charges were filed this past Wednesday, four more victims have come forward, all 13-years-old.

Get our free mobile app

"On February 24, 2022 Bianco was charged with eight additional counts of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child after two 13-year-old victims came forward. On February 25, 2022 Bianco was charged with five additional counts of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of fourth degree Invasion of Privacy and three counts of third degree Promoting Obscene Material to a Minor, after two more 13-year-old victims came forward."

Bianco is a baseball coach for the Cherry Hill National Athletic League, which is cooperating in the investigation, and he employs minors in his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, according to officials.

On Friday, the Cherry Hill National Athletic League released a statement, which can be read on their website.

Bianco is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for March 1st.

The investigation into this matter continues and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8818. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children