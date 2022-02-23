Authorities say a baseball coach in Cherry Hill has been charged for "multiple sexual offenses" against a 12-year-old.

20-year-old Thomas Bianco is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay says, "the offenses are alleged to have occurred on multiple occasions in Bianco’s vehicle."

Bianco is a baseball coach for the Cherry Hill National Athletic League and employs minors in his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance.

Get our free mobile app

MacAulay says Bianco is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The investigation into this matter continues and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8818. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children