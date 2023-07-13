Most Nominated Actor – Academy Awards History – Born In New Jersey

I have been writing about all of the famous people who have either been born (or, have significant/direct ties) to New Jersey.

It’s fascinating and I can’t think of many/any other state that has a list that is this deep.

The list is very long and the high level caliber is also impressive.

Frack Sinatra, Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Chris Rock, Bonjovi, Danny Devito, Ray Liotta … the list goes on and on and on.

Here is a New Jersey fun fact that I think is very interesting.

I looked into who is the most nominated male actor in The Academy Awards history?

The answer is yet another person who was born in New Jersey.

Jack Nicholson.

The State of New Jersey is famous for many things.

When you think of New Jersey, you think of tomatoes, sweet Jersey corn, subs, and a remarkable number of high-level celebrity athletes and actors who were all born right here in the Garden State.

Perhaps not widely known is the fact that Jack Nicholson, the Academy Award-winning actor, and life-long Los Angeles Lakers super-fan was born in Neptune, New Jersey on April 22, 1937.

Jack Nicholson has been such a Lakers aficionado, that until the COVID-19 Pandemic struck, he had not missed a Lakers game in nearly 50 years. He has held season tickets since 1970.

Jack Nicholson's devotion to the Lakers is so strong, that he has it written into all of his movie contracts and other agreements that he will not film, work, or be distracted in any other way during the Los Angeles Laker game days.

That’s loyalty!

According to TheFamousPeopke.com:

“Nicholson lived in Neptune City (New Jersey) for some time in his childhood but a few years later the family moved to Spring Lake and he was enrolled in the local school 'Manasquan High School'. Nicholson was often in trouble during his school time and in fact his school mates voted him the 'Class Clown' for their class which graduated in 1954.”

Nicholson has been nominated 12 times … making him the mist nominated male actor in the Academy Awards history.

Meryl Streep, who was born in Summit, New Jersey holds the absolute all time record … having been nominated 21 times for the Academy Award.

New Jersey really does dominate here.

