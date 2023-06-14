New Jersey’s Richest Celebrity Is Probably Not Who You Think It Is

We have had a lot of celebrities from the Garden State go on to make a ton of money, but you're never going to guess who the absolute richest celebrity in New Jersey is.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

There are names that immediately come to mind when you think of rich New Jersey celebrities and more than likely, the first two are rock and roll legends.

There is no doubt that money is not an issue for Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. Bruce's trail-blazing career has led him to have a net worth of $650 million. Not too bad for a kid from Freehold.

12-12-12 Concert Benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund To Aid The Victims Of Hurricane Sandy - Show Larry Busacca loading...

And for Jon Bon Jovi, being the frontman for one of the premiere rock bands on the planet has put a few bucks in his pocket as well. His net worth is around $450 million. And yet, neither of these New Jersey rock legends is the richest Garden State celebrity.

It's not Jack Nicholson either. If you thought it was, then you just can't handle the truth. Jack is financially comfortable, with a net worth of $420 million, but not the richest New Jersey celebrity either.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three Getty Images loading...

If you're out of guesses like we were, don't be surprised. Most people couldn't guess that the richest celebrity in New Jersey is not an actor or a singer. For his profession, this guy makes things disappear, and he might be the best in the world at it.

Yes, magician David Copperfiled is the richest New Jersey celebrity, with a net worth of $1 billion, according to Go Banking Rates. Think of that next time your kid wants a magic set and you're about to say no.

Penn & Teller Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...

One billion is not a bad amount of money to be worth when you think about it. When you can be so popular and also amazing as what you do, and you can still have a

The Best 90's Movies Starring New Jersey Celebrities

New Jersey Celebrity Yearbook Photos