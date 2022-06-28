Must See Video: NJ’s First and Only Strip Club and Italian Restaurant
Sure you've been to strip clubs and you've been to Italian restaurants - but, have you ever been to a combination Strip Club/Italian Restaurant?
Get ready for Dirty Strombolis!
So far, Dirty Strombolis is only located in someone's mind, as a figment of their imagination.
What we do have is a hilarious video from the YouTube channel of Buy Me Breakfast:
Hilarious, right?
We love the proposed tagline: "Amazing Italian food and amazingly average-looking Italian women!"
I love the fact that the building appears to be a former Pizza Hut!
Who's hungry? For food or love - either one!
