Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job.

According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.

The 52-year-old Carini was transported to Temple University Hospital in Philly for medical care, but he did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that broadsided Carini suffered non-life threatening injuries, NJ.com reports.

Keen, who'd reportedly run Cucina Carini in Mt. Laurel for nearly 30 years, leaves behind his wife and business partner Paula, as well as two sons, Vincenzo and Anthony. He was laid to rest Thursday morning following services at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton.

An investigation into the accident continues. No charges have been filed, according to NJ.com.

Our thoughts are with the entire Keen family and the Mt. Laurel community during this difficult time.

