(OPINION) These Video Auditors in Atlantic City Are Idiots

These people that burst onto police and city property with their cameras are really doing a disservice to the people of the city or town that they're invading.

I'm sorry, "visiting."

Recently a video was posted on YouTube by one of these groups that goes around and makes videos of police departments, city halls, and other local government entities.

These do these videos under the guise of "auditing" these places to make sure the cities at their departments are working on the "up and up."

It's my opinion that the people that do this are morons.

Yes, I said morons.

YouTube Long Island Audit

They undertake these endeavors to do one thing: get clicks. Get clicks on their videos to make money.

Far be it for me to knock someone for doing something to make money, doing so under the cover of the word, "audit" is simply a bunch of BS.

Why are they recording video in Atlantic City?

YouTube Long Island Audit

What they are trying to do is getting under police and other officials skin, and catch paid employees reacting.

What they are really doing is waste everyone's time.

There's really no need for these pop-up "citizen's audit." They're not go to undercover anything sinister. Again, they only thing they do is create havoc wherever they go.

They also help to waste everyone's time and resources.

No one likes a camera shoved in their face.

YouTube Long Island Audit

Say once of these cameras pops up at your local police station. Now, police really have to utilize resources to figure out who these people are and what they're doing.

No one feels comfortable having a camera stuck in their face. Police don't like it - and neither would you or I like it.

Think of this - if police resources are wasted with these folks, it's resources that can't be out on the street protecting and serving.

Auditor group shows up with cameras at Atlantic City City Hall.

YouTube Long Island Audit

One of these "audit' groups recently showed up at the city hall in Atlantic City. They showed up to waste everyone's time.

Of course, I'm sharing this video - which will ultimately get them what they want: more clicks.

Do you agree with me? Morons? Or are they really doing something worthwhile?

