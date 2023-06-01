Resident Captures Bear on Video in Millville NJ Neighborhood

A resident of Millville claims his Ring Doorbell Video Camera captured a pretty big bear crossing his property early this morning.

The resident - who wishes to remain anonymous - claims the video is from a house "in the neighborhood off of Mistletoe Lane in Millville."

attachment-Bear Millville Map loading...

The area is pretty close to Menantico Ponds - and also Holly Heights Elementary School. We've attempted to reach out to Milville Police to see if they've had any recent bear reports, but haven't heard back from them.

Get our free mobile app

It was just last week that a bear was spotted - also on video - in Egg Harbor City. Here's the video that was submitted by the Millville resident, reportedly recorded early morning, June 1st:

The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears have been reported in all New Jersey counties, so encounters like this are more common than they used to be:

"Since the 1980s the Garden State’s black bear population has been increasing and expanding its range both southward and eastward from the forested areas of northwestern New Jersey. Within the most densely populated state in the nation, black bears are thriving and there are now confirmed bear sightings in all 21 of New Jersey’s counties."

If you do encounter a bear, keep your distance. Never feed or approach them. Here are more tips from the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife:

If you have a bear video from your property, we'd love to see it. Email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com

Check out this Port Republic Home - Perfect for Pool Parties! If you like to entertain, this works!