Must Try Most Satisfying Breakfast Sandwich in New Jersey

Breakfast sandwiches are very popular and there are many different types of breakfast sandwiches that people enjoy to start their day. This one we are featuring is definitely a "different" version, at least I have never had this one maybe you have.

This particular breakfast sandwich is called "breakfast schnitzel". If you are not familiar with "schnitzel" TheKitchn.com says "Basically, all schnitzels are breaded and fried thin pieces of meat, but only wiener schnitzel is made with veal. Cooking term: Schnitzel is a cooking term used to describe any meat pounded thin, then breaded and fried."

I love schnitzel and wiener schnitzel, but usually during Octoberfest not breakfast. In a recent article by Lovefood, they highlighted the "best breakfast sandwich" in each state in America and the pick for New Jersey is "breakfast schnitzel". According to Lovefood, "The ginormous Breakfast Schnitzel at Mordi’s Sandwich Shop includes everything you’d expect from a breakfast sandwich – Cheddar, bacon, a fried egg, tomatoes, ketchup, and garlic aioli – plus a well-seasoned and wonderfully crisp piece of fried chicken. The sweet challah bun is the cherry on top. The shop is run by Israeli chef Mordechai Chichportiche whose favorite food growing up was (surprise, surprise) schnitzel."

So have you been to Mordi's Sandwich Shop in Jersey City? They are located at 320 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304. If you have visited Mordi's Sandwich Shop have you tried the "breakfast schnitzel sandwich"? Give us your review.

Are there any other places you would recommend for truly delicious breakfast sandwiches? Post your comments below.

