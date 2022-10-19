Is Daylight Savings Time About To End In New Jersey?

We are gearing up to move our clocks back in New Jersey, and possibly for the final time.

This all started back on Sunday, March 13th of this year when we moved clocks forward or "lost an hour" for later sunrises and sunsets.

Officials proposed to take Daylight Savings Time off the table completely.

Back, "in March, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently keep the country in daylight saving time and end the biannual clock-turning," according to Yahoo.com.

The Senate did pass this bill but apparently various officials didn't fully understand what this new law meant when they voted.

The House is still yet to vote.

"Do we still need to spring back or fall back in the first place? It's a question that many of us ask every time we have to do it," said U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, said at a congressional hearing on daylight saving time in March according to Yahoo.com. "And it's getting harder and harder to justify."

Do we need it?

Let's look at how times would adjust on December 21st, the shortest day of the year.

According to Yahoo.com:

Without daylight savings time, sunrise will be at 7:15 AM and set at 4:33 PM.

With daylight savings time, the sun would rise at 8:15 AM and set at 5:33 PM.

As much as people hate the hour adjustment every year, I absolutely despise when the sun sets before 5:00 PM.

Well look at that. There is someone else who agrees:

"The net benefits of evening sunshine far outweigh their costs," said University of Washington law professor Steve Calandrillo, testifying at the congressional hearing on daylight saving time according to Yahoo.com. "Any small, increased risk that evening sunshine creates is dwarfed by the benefits of living life during the early evening in more sunshine."

Can I get two minutes of sunshine after putting in a full day of work?

Fun Fact: Did you know there are 28 other states in America who have active laws stating they will not follow daylight savings time?

Whether or not this is the last time, mark this day in your calendar.

According to Yahoo.com, daylight savings time ends for most of the United States at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 6th."

Enjoy the extra hour of sleep because like I said, it may be the last time.

Here are some movies you can watch in honor of spooky season while we wait for a final decision to be made regarding daylight savings time:

