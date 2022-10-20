NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia.

Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter.

The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31.

Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up in Mantua and went to Clearview High School in Gloucester County, then graduated from High Point University in North Carolina.

In addition to being Miss New Jersey, Brenna was also Miss New Jersey's Outstanding Teen, the little sister pageant to Miss New Jersey, in 2009.

She has been a reporter and anchor for NBC2 Fort Myers since 2017. She began her career in Millville at the now-defunct SNJ Today as a production assistant.

“Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local ties to our community coupled with her news gathering and storytelling skills will be a great asset to our team.”

During her time in Florida, Weick married her longtime boyfriend and had a baby last year.

