Nearly $6 a gallon? This could be the most expensive gas in NJ

Gas prices are high across New Jersey but at one gas station, the price per gallon is ahead by a long mile.

Gas prices have been rising across the nation and in New Jersey as crude oil prices increase amid what analysts called uncertainty over Russia's intentions toward Ukraine.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas last week in New Jersey was $3.44, up three cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.

But $3.44 a gallon is a steal compared to what motorists are paying at the Exxon station on Routes 202/206 in Bedminster, not far from the Trump National Golf Club and the regional Somerset Airport.

According to gasbuddy.com the price for a gallon of midgrade gasoline is $5.79 and it's ten cents higher for premium. Diesel costs $4.39 a gallon.

But one driver snapped a photo of a gas station sign a couple of days ago indicating that a gallon of regular was actually $5.89 cash and ten cents higher if using credit.

Why the skyrocketing price? It's not clear because nobody at the gas station has commented when New Jersey 101.5 tried to inquire.

But apparently, this is not the first time the station has jacked up prices. Customers have been complaining for years.

According to one review on www.gasbuddy.com from Feb. 6, 2022, "stay away, always over price by at least $2- per gallon."

Another from April 2020 reads, "should be arrested for robbing customers who innocently stop there."

A Jan. 4, 2020 review says, "what a horrible station. Charging $2 more than local gas stations."

An Aug. 4, 2021 post reads "might be the most expensive gas in NJ! Mostly business from cars exiting 287 N in Bedminster."

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 this past week, up seven cents from the week before.

