I thought I saw it wrong until I looked again.

I was absolutely floored at the pump yesterday.

It feels like just last week we were paying $2 and change for gas. But at the Wawa on Philadelphia Ave and the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City,

I saw $4.19 a gallon.

I literally did a double take. Imagine me fully leaning out the window thinking, there’s no way that’s right.

But it was.

That’s when it hit me… this probably isn’t even the worst of it.

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NJ Gas Prices Didn’t Just Go Up, They Spiked

After looking into it, this wasn’t just a random jump.

A month ago, New Jersey drivers were paying around $2.91. Now it’s closer to $4 and already over that in some areas. That’s nearly a full dollar increase in weeks.

Even the “cheaper” counties aren’t really cheap anymore. No matter where you are, filling up a 15-gallon tank with gas is costing about $15 more than it did 30 days ago.

This isn’t local either. It traces back to global supply issues, including disruptions in a major oil route that carries about 20% of the world’s supply.

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Why This Could Hit Even Harder Soon

Here’s the part that should probably concern all of us: summer isn’t even here yet.

Gas prices in South Jersey almost always climb as we get closer to peak travel season. On top of that, the switch to summer-blend fuel can tack on another 15–25 cents per gallon.

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So if $4 already feels brutal… it might not stay there.

Between rising utility bills and now this, it’s starting to feel like everything is getting more expensive at once and there’s no real break in sight.

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5