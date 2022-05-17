New Bus Service to Connect South Jersey Towns With Philly, NYC

Our Bus, a regional transportation line connecting five South Jersey towns with Philadelphia and New York City, launches local service on Thursday, May 19.

Our Bus says they will offer "the first and only direct service between Philadelphia and Absecon, Margate and Ventnor," and the service from Manhatten for beach-bound travelers.

Rafe Gomez from Our Bus says that South Jersey residents in Absecon, Ventnor, Margate, Ocean City, and Wildwood will soon be able to use the service to travel to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Scheduling is available at ourbus.com

Service will run at least until Labor Day and possibly longer.

The route to the shore from Philadelphia will begin at the NRG Station at South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

The midtown Manhattan service will start at 51st and Broadway.

Both routes will stop at the Frank Sinatra Service Area in Galloway Township and switch to a luxury SUV or sprinter van for service to Absecon, Margate, and Ventnor; or a minibus vehicle to Ocean City and Wildwood.

Both Routes will run Thursday thru Monday. Fares start at $49 one way from Philadelphia and $59 one way from Manhattan.

Our Bus says they provide passengers with free bottled water, USB ports at each seat, and free WIFI.

The Our Bus Facebook page says they have been in operation since 2016, and have developed a network of intercity, commuter, and charter bus services that connect almost 100 bus stop locations across the US.

