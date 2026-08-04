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Cape May New Jersey Police Ask For Help in Shoplifting Case

Cape May Police are asking for the public's help in solving a shoplifting case in the city.

Police say they're trying to identify the two people caught on camera. It appears the two were inside a downtown store.... and walking outside, possibly along the Washington Street Mall (?).

If you can help police, you're urged to email the Cape May Police Detective Division at cmpddetectives@capemaycity.com. You can also call Detective Sgt. Shustack at 609-884-9503. If you do give information to police, you can remain anonymous.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

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