New Jersey’s 2023 Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Revealed

We love a great cheeseburger here in New Jersey, and now a major foodie website has revealed its choice for the best one in the whole state.

New Jersey is a really difficult state to choose the best cheeseburger because there is such a wide variety of restaurants that serve it. You can get an awesome cheeseburger at a high-end restaurant, your local diner, or the corner deli.

And with the multitude of places in each of those categories, choosing the best cheeseburger in New Jersey gets exponentially more difficult.

So, when a major foodie website tackles the task of naming New Jersey's best cheeseburger, we all sit up and take notice.

And now, with all due respect to every great restaurant, diner, and local eatery that serves up a great cheeseburger, we reveal the choice made by the website Lovefood.

They have selected the cheeseburger known as the Standard from Diesel & Duke as the best cheeseburger New Jersey has to offer.

Maybe it's the aioli, or maybe it's those cheese fries that go along with it, but this meal is definitely worth a spot on your New Jersey food bucket list.

We know that all of you New Jersey diner lovers are a bit disappointed, but we're pretty sure that when it comes to the best New Jersey cheeseburger category, there can certainly be more than one correct answer.

Maybe next time, the foodie websites can break the New Jersey cheeseburger competition into categories, so we could spread the love around a little bit.

