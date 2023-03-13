Major Publication Names Legendary Burger Joint As The Best In New Jersey

If you love a delicious, big, juicy burger, then a major, well-known website thinks they know exactly where you should go here in New Jersey to get a great one.

We take our burgers very seriously here in the Garden State, after all, they are a staple of diner menus, and we are the diner capital of the world.

When you think of just how many amazing diners dot the New Jersey landscape, it wouldn't be too hard to figure out that narrowing one place down as the best burger joint in the entire state might be nearly impossible.

But when you are a publication like Reader's Digest, there is very little you can't do, and when they say a place is the best burger joint in New Jersey, we all pay a little more attention, and give the decision a little more weight.

Here's something that might surprise you right out of the gate. The burger joint that they chose is not a diner. All diner lovers must have just let out a simultaneous gasp, but we do think you will ultimately like the choice they made.

Burger lovers of the Garden State, get ready to head to a legendary eatery to enjoy the best burger joint in the whole state.

We are all going to be on our way to Hackensack to give the burgers at the historic White Manna a try.

The history of this absolutely amazing burger joint dates all the way back to the World's Fair in 1939, and they have been making burger lovers happy ever since.

White Manna has been serving up great burgers for decades. They are located at 358 River St. Give them a try soon if you haven't already.

