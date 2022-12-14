Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey&#8217;s Most Amazing Burger

Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger

Photo by mafe estudio on Unsplash

New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state.

Photo by Food Photographer on Unsplash
loading...

We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.

Of course, it's not just diners that serve up great burgers in New Jersey. Restaurants all over the state take pride in theirs, so we have so many great burger choices to choose from in every corner of our state.

Photo by Ilya Mashkov on Unsplash
loading...

There is nothing to complain or argue about when it comes to burgers in New Jersey. That is, of course, until you start trying to place one of these great burger places ahead of all the others and claim it's the best in the state.

That task was taken on by the well-known Travel Channel, and you have to have a certain amount of courage to do it because you have to know that there is going to be a good deal of disagreement regarding your choice. After all, we all love our favorite burger joint a lot.

Photo by mafe estudio on Unsplash
loading...

Having said all that, if you want to try the best burger in New Jersey, or as they claim a "World-class burger", you're going to find yourself in Atlantic City, according to the article, at a place called Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House.

If you want to taste what all the fuss is about, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House is located on Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City Give it a try, and tell us what you think.

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: best burger in america, best burger in my area, best burger in New Jersey, best burger joint new jersey, best burger joints in america, best burger places according to experts, best diners new jersey, great burgers new jersey, what are the best burger places
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3