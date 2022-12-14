Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger

New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state.

We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.

Of course, it's not just diners that serve up great burgers in New Jersey. Restaurants all over the state take pride in theirs, so we have so many great burger choices to choose from in every corner of our state.

There is nothing to complain or argue about when it comes to burgers in New Jersey. That is, of course, until you start trying to place one of these great burger places ahead of all the others and claim it's the best in the state.

That task was taken on by the well-known Travel Channel, and you have to have a certain amount of courage to do it because you have to know that there is going to be a good deal of disagreement regarding your choice. After all, we all love our favorite burger joint a lot.

Having said all that, if you want to try the best burger in New Jersey, or as they claim a "World-class burger", you're going to find yourself in Atlantic City, according to the article, at a place called Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House.

If you want to taste what all the fuss is about, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House is located on Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City Give it a try, and tell us what you think.