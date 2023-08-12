Do You Agree That This Is New Jersey’s Most Beloved Diner?

In the world of slippery slopes, this could be the most slippery you can get in New Jersey. One major website has named one diner the single most beloved in New Jersey.

We take a lot of things very seriously here in the Garden State, but one of the things we hold most near and dear to our hearts is our pride in being the diner capital of the world.

We not only have the most diners on the planet per capita or something like that, but we truly love those diners from the deepest parts of our hearts.

The love affair we have with diners here in New Jersey means our logic and common sense might be blurred by our blinding passion for our favorite diner, so naming one the most beloved in the state is bound to make just about everyone upset.

Everyone, of course, except for the residents who call this diner their personal favorite, and there are a lot of them, and this diner is no stranger to honors, but the choice made by Finance Buzz may surprise you.

The amazing diner they named the most beloved in the state is a wonderful place in Livingston called The Ritz Diner. And they've been making customers happy for over 4 decades now.

There isn't a diner in New Jersey we wouldn't recommend, but when it comes to the most beloved in the whole state, this publication says you have to give The Ritz a try, and we will.

