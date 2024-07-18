Future Of Geets Diner Looks Bright In Williamstown, NJ

Talk as much trash about New Jersey as you want. The one thing you'll never be able to say about the Garden State is that our food sucks. If you ever dared to utter those words, well, it'd be a straight up lie.

We may have crowded highways, traffic circles, and expensive property taxes, but the one great aspect of New Jersey is all the delicious meals you'll eat here. We have all the wonderful diners here in the Garden State to thank for that. Sure, NJ has a plethora of restaurants to choose from for whatever it is you're craving, but the diners are top-tier.

Everybody has their favorite one, too. A certain diner becomes your go-to comfort spot when you want a delicious meal with no frills that you can go enjoy in your sweatpants.

Jersey diners are, in a word, a ✨ vibe. ✨



Future of Geets Diner revealed

Whenever your favorite spot plans to close up shop, it's a hard hit straight to the gut. The idea of never getting to taste your favorite diner dish ever again... it's enough to put you in a bad mood for a whole week. That's exactly how people felt when they found out Geets Diner in Williamstown might be closing for good.

According to the folks at the Courier Post, the diner closed back in 2016 due to money issues, then reopened in 2018. It was announced recently, however, that the beloved eatery was back on the market yet again. People were nervous that Geets would close forever this time.



Now, we know that the same family that owns the Monarch Diner in Glassboro (near Rowan University) plans to take it over.

So, what are there plans for the place? Don't worry! They plan on keeping Geets Diner alive and thriving for years and years to come. You haven't eaten your last meal there just yet!

