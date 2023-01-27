Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!

How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?

Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp when figuring out where to grab some food. It's a useful site, holding all of the restaurant's contact information, and a preview of the menu.

Yelp is most known for its customer reviews. While its review section sometimes gets a bad rep for people complaining, there's also a lot of good to it.

The website took the highest-rated restaurants to compile the 2023 List of Top 100 US Restaurants. Three New Jersey restaurants made the cut! Next time you're looking for a new spot to grab a bite, check out these places that are so good, they deserved national recognition.

Jessica's Café - Plainfield

Your mouth will water after just one look at the beautifully crafted dishes that Jessica's Café offers. The restaurant, which ranked at number 40 in the countdown, serves a unique blend Italian-French cuisine. Yelpers loved the eatery's food, service, and ambiance. Jessica's Café is located at 150 Terrill Road in Plainfield.

Kenko Sushi - Lincoln Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KenkoSushiNJ (@kenkosushinj)

This isn't your mama's sushi. Kenko Sushi, coming in at number 78, puts a fun spin on a popular dish that tastes good and is presented like a work of art. It's important to note that the restaurant is takeout only, and Yelpers advise scheduling your order ahead of time to beat the rush. Kenko Sushi is located at 261 Comly Road in Lincoln Park.

Nicholas Anthony's Family Kitchen - West Orange

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicholas Anthony’s (@nicholas.anthonys)

You know at least one traditional Italian spot had to make the list! Nicholas Anthony's Family Kitchen, landing the 88th spot on the list, serves up classic dishes like Rigatoni Bolognese, pasta fagioli, and other yummy pizzas, entrees, and sandwiches. Yelpers rave about how they feel like part of the family when dining at Nicholas Anthony's Family Kitchen.

Nicholas Anthony's Family Kitchen is located at 450 Main Street in West Orange.

