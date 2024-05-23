3 Best Comfort Foods in South Jersey Right Now

Sometimes you don't feel like a big meal with all the trimmings, you just want to bite down on some food that tastes good.

Lately, I've been experiencing some of those "not main entree" meals, and they've been delicious.

After I put these choices together for you, I realized none of them are seafood-related. That's weird because I love seafood. Then again, I love a good burger.

I love this out-of-the-way place: No. 79

It looks like "just another bar" on the White Horse Pike in Mullica Township, but I assure you that it's not.

No. 79 has some great food, and I'm slowly working my way down their menu, a lot of which is called "Polish-Italian Fusion."

When was the last time you heard a restaurant describing its food like that?

On this particular evening, I sat in their outside patio area (which is huge) and enjoyed their Polish Assain Burger.

Wow, just wow!

The Angus beef - cooked perfectly to my medium-rare request - was accompanied by mushrooms, caramelized onion, and topped with a smoked Polish Highlander cheese. The horseradish honey mustard was not too hot and provided a nice little kick.

I had some delicious fries on the side, with their own special seasoning. This is good food!

I actually started my meal off with their hangover soup - one of my personal favorites! It's a polish soup with kielbasa, potatoes, and other goodness.

On this trip I also had a couple bites of their BQ Chicken Flatbread. Delicious.

My next trip will be to try one of their many Peirogi offerings.

Brand new: Ludlam Island Brewery

I had the chance to visit their new location in Dennisville, at the former Mousetrap lanes.

Besides all the beers and a full bar, they're offering some great food choices, in the way of delicious barbecue.

There, I had their Brisket Cheesesteak, paired with an order of loaded fries.

Whoever thought someone would come up with a better cheesesteak? (Sorry Philly!)

Their whole menu looks great, and their outside patio looks very inviting on a nice spring or summer evening.

Two thumbs up! Find out more about Ludlam Island here.

A food truck has entered the chat

We had the Decadence Food Truck over for lunch at our offices, and we were not disappointed!

How about their Smashburger! A perfectly smashed burger on a hot grill served up with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and their own special sauce.

That special sauce was also great on their loaded fries.

I topped it all off with a wonderful vanilla shake. Hey, they have all my favorites!

Check out more about this food truck, and follow them to find out their next stops.

Summer is here, and you're hungry!

`Tis the season, and you don't want to be confined to a big table full of food and relatives, and such. Grab a burger and have some fun!

