Where to Find the Best Nachos in New Jersey

Do you prefer chicken or beef? Loaded nachos or just cheese? Do you agree, the more toppings the better?

How do tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, black olives, guacamole, sliced jalapeños, and red onions sound? I say, keep piling it on and of course, add extra sour cream to top it off. Every bite is made to perfection.

Whether you’re dining in, ordering out, or making a nacho platter at home, it’s one of the most popular appetizers and party pleasers for any gathering.

We celebrated National Nachos Day this month. Love Food found the best nachos in each state. For the tastiest nachos right here in New Jersey, look no further than Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen in Jersey City.

The food there is made fresh each day.

The Viva La Nachos sounds amazing! Tortilla chips, black beans, protein, salsa, cheese, crema, Escabeche Peppers. Or maybe you’re in the mood for chips and guacamole or chips and pico de gallo. They have that too.

How does Nutella Nachos sound? Tortilla chips with sugar, and cinnamon, topped with Nutella. Yes, you can find that on the menu! You can also get vegan tacos. Try the Beyond Tacorizo, made with vegan beyond “meat,” seasoning, spiced with Salsa Verde. They have gluten-free options too.

There are 7 more locations scattered throughout New Jersey in Piscataway, Hoboken, Paramus, New Brunswick, Morristown, Montclair, and Princeton. Stop by and see if you agree with Love Food that Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen in Jersey City has the best nachos in the state! Visit www.tacoria.com.