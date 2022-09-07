A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets.

Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.

Maybe you have a "Local Summer Bucket List" of restaurants you want to try, and if you do, the experts say there is one restaurant you really need to include,

It was the folks at Forbes that made the suggestion back in February of this year who said there was a restaurant that they considered a must-try in 2022, and now there are only a few months left to get there this year.

So, which restaurant of the hundreds of great ones here in New Jersey is the one that you absolutely can't miss this year?

This check on your bucket list will require a trip to the lovely Englewood, NJ, and the experts say it doesn't matter how far you have to travel to get there, it's worth the trip.

The single, can't-miss restaurant in New Jersey for this year is Sofia. It's located at 36 Engle St. In Englewood, and its amazing menu features great fare, including Spaghetti Lobster, Ravioli Alla Norma, and Octopus Alla Mediterranea, and that's just the beginning.

If the location rings a bell, it's the spot formerly known as The Smoke Chophouse. Sofia also features an awesome cigar bar, which is situated completely separate from the restaurant.

Get Sofia on your bucket list, and let us know what you think!

