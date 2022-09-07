This Is New Jersey&#8217;s Absolutely Can&#8217;t-Miss Restaurant For 2022

This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022

Photo by Lon Christensen on Unsplash

A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets.

Photo by Lon Christensen on Unsplash
loading...

Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.

Maybe you have a "Local Summer Bucket List" of restaurants you want to try, and if you do, the experts say there is one restaurant you really need to include,

Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash
loading...

It was the folks at Forbes that made the suggestion back in February of this year who said there was a restaurant that they considered a must-try in 2022, and now there are only a few months left to get there this year.

So, which restaurant of the hundreds of great ones here in New Jersey is the one that you absolutely can't miss this year?

Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash
loading...

This check on your bucket list will require a trip to the lovely Englewood, NJ, and the experts say it doesn't matter how far you have to travel to get there, it's worth the trip.

The single, can't-miss restaurant in New Jersey for this year is Sofia. It's located at 36 Engle St. In Englewood, and its amazing menu features great fare, including Spaghetti Lobster, Ravioli Alla Norma, and Octopus Alla Mediterranea, and that's just the beginning.

Google Maps
loading...

If the location rings a bell, it's the spot formerly known as The Smoke Chophouse. Sofia also features an awesome cigar bar, which is situated completely separate from the restaurant.

Get Sofia on your bucket list, and let us know what you think!

Some Amazing New Jersey Seafood Restaurants

All Chef David Burke Restaurants In New Jersey

Curious where to see what Chef David Burke has to offer? Here are the six restaurants currently open under his name:

Insect Restaurants Are Coming

Experts say we could cure world hunger and save the planet by eating bugs and chefs are making them look awfully tasty.
Filed Under: best restaurant in englewood new jersey, Best Restaurant in New Jersey, best restaurant in north jersey, best restaurant near me, cant miss restaurants, cant miss restaurants in new jersey, englewood new jersey, sofia restaurant, sofia restaurant englewood
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3