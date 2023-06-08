This Legendary Restaurant Has New Jersey’s Most Delicious Comfort Food

We get a lot of food choices in New Jersey, and we're probably the top state in the nation when it comes to needing comfort food. So which comfort food do the foodie experts say is tops in the Garden State?

I don't know why, but the first choice that came to my mind was macaroni and cheese. Now, there is not necessarily anything specifically New Jersey about the dish, but if you throw some of our fresh lobster in there, we have a nice Jersey twist, and a bowl full of comfort.

I made this guess before finding out what the experts at Lovefood said was their choice for the top comfort food in the Garden State. Was my choice the same as theirs?

Well, since their choice was a restaurant that serves the best comfort food, it wouldn't be exactly the same, but the mac & cheese at Tops Diner in East Newark was a menu item they highlighted when choosing the legendary diner.

That isn't the only comfort food selection that brought Tops to the, well, top, of their list. It's also the chicken & waffles, and french toast among other items that made Tops the choice for these foodie experts.

'm glad their choice was a diner because there really isn't a better place to get great comfort food than one of our legendary New Jersey diners.

So, if you are in need of some great comfort food, visit Tops at 500 Passiac Ave., or visit your favorite local diner, especially if they have lobster mac & cheese.

