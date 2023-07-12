When it comes to BBQ, there's no mistaking; it's one of the best foods you can eat.

Whether you want a nice smoked brisket, a pulled pork or chicken sandwich, burnt ends, or a pork butt, BBQ is such a delicious and versatile food.

Although Jersey may not be known for its BBQ the same way as say Texas or Kansas is, it doesn't mean Jersey can't hold its own in the BBQ ring.

We've got a ton of great spots to grab a pulled pork sandwich, some brisket, or burnt ends.

There's Big Ed's in Matawan which serves up lip-smacking ribs, we've got Red White and Que in Greenbrook, and honestly, the Ohana Grill in Lavallette also has a great pulled pork sandwich.

That being said, none of these places are considered one of NJ's best BBQ joints.

What Is Being Called The Best BBQ Spot In New Jersey?

This place just opened up a few short years ago, and it was actually one of the first places I grabbed a bite to eat after moving to Jersey.

That being said, this place has been perfecting the art of smoking and barbecuing for well over ten years.

Everything is smoked in-house, and they offer a ton of different sauces that you can enjoy on your sandwich or BBQ platter.

Personally, I go with sauce free so you can really enjoy the flavor of the meat.

According to Patch, you don't have to go too far for the best BBQ in New Jersey.

You just have to take a short ride down Atlantic City Boulevard and stop by Smokies Craft BBQ.

Located at 333 Atlantic City Avenue, Smokies serves up mouthwatering BBQ, has an incredibly nice staff, and they even cater around Ocean County.

What's your favorite spot for bbq? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com