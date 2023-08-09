Are you ready to eat?

Because a massive two-day food festival is getting ready to happen in Jersey with a ton of different vendors offering amazing food.

Get our free mobile app

The multi-city festival will bring the tastes of New Jersey to both Montclair, as well as the Jersey Shore, specifically Asbury Park.

Featured in the food festival are some popular Jersey restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and more.

Of course, it wouldn't be a food festival without a couple of bakeries there too.

Photo by Stefan K on Unsplash Photo by Stefan K on Unsplash loading...

What Massive Food Festival Is Coming To New Jersey?

It's called Jersey Eats, A Taste Of New Jersey and it will take place at 18 Labels Studio in Montclair on September 17th and October 8th at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park.

According to NJ.com, tickets are on sale now for just ten dollars, that price increases to fifteen dollars on September 4th.

Either way, not a bad price for the number of amazing vendors that'll be at each day of the festival.

What Food Will Be At A Taste Of New Jersey?

The vendors for each day of the festival differ slightly, but both days look delicious.

Photo by Nataniel Susantoputra on Unsplash Photo by Nataniel Susantoputra on Unsplash loading...

According to NJ.com on September 17th in Montclair, the vendors will be:

That's a seriously massive list of delicious vendors, but wait, there's more!

Get our free mobile app

According to NJ.com, these are the food vendors that'll be at the Asbury Hotel on October 8th:

Now, it may look like the Jersey Shore date has fewer vendors, but applications are being accepted until the end of August for the Montclair date and the end of September for the Jersey Shore date.

Food festivals are such a fun way to explore all of the delicious restaurants Jersey has to offer all in one place.