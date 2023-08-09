A Delicious 2 Day Food Festival Is Coming To New Jersey
Are you ready to eat?
Because a massive two-day food festival is getting ready to happen in Jersey with a ton of different vendors offering amazing food.
The multi-city festival will bring the tastes of New Jersey to both Montclair, as well as the Jersey Shore, specifically Asbury Park.
Featured in the food festival are some popular Jersey restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and more.
Of course, it wouldn't be a food festival without a couple of bakeries there too.
What Massive Food Festival Is Coming To New Jersey?
It's called Jersey Eats, A Taste Of New Jersey and it will take place at 18 Labels Studio in Montclair on September 17th and October 8th at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park.
According to NJ.com, tickets are on sale now for just ten dollars, that price increases to fifteen dollars on September 4th.
Either way, not a bad price for the number of amazing vendors that'll be at each day of the festival.
What Food Will Be At A Taste Of New Jersey?
The vendors for each day of the festival differ slightly, but both days look delicious.
According to NJ.com on September 17th in Montclair, the vendors will be:
Ayala Coffee, Filipino coffee shop with culturally inspired brews in Union
Hoboken Farms, a local and family-owned company in Hoboken selling homemade sauces
Holy Grail Burgers, Englewood-based food stand pop-up offering juicy burgers and more
Park West Tavern, modern tavern in Ridgewood serving contemporary American cuisine, crafted cocktails and beers based
Tenmomi, a hand-crafted, chef-inspired, ramen experience based in Nutley
The Brisket Guy BBQ, a Springfield-based restaurant highlighting old fashion Texas style barbecue with a Guyanese twist
The Juice House, health-based restaurants in Garwood, Freehold and Union featuring juices, smoothies and bowls
Thumb Bread, a family-owned artisanal bread store based in Hudson county ~NJ.com
That's a seriously massive list of delicious vendors, but wait, there's more!
According to NJ.com, these are the food vendors that'll be at the Asbury Hotel on October 8th:
Cannoli World, the first cannoli food truck crafting the most cannoli varieties nationwide in Hammonton
Hoboken Farms, a local and family-owned company in Hoboken selling homemade sauces
Holy Grail Burgers, Englewood-based food stand pop-up offering juicy burgers and more
Indi Taco, a twisted Indian-Mexican kitchen in Avenel
Mutiny BBQ Company, an Asbury Park-based craft smokehouse
The Vintage Cake, an Atlantic Highlands bakery offering custom cakes and other sweets ~NJ.com
Now, it may look like the Jersey Shore date has fewer vendors, but applications are being accepted until the end of August for the Montclair date and the end of September for the Jersey Shore date.
Food festivals are such a fun way to explore all of the delicious restaurants Jersey has to offer all in one place.