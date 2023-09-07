8 Can’t Miss Fall Festivals Happening In New Jersey This Year

We're now getting into that magical time of the year here at the Jersey Shore, Fall.

The perfect time to get out of the house and check out everything the Garden State has to offer.

Jersey produce is ripe and delicious, the temperatures eventually start to cool off and it's perfect weather to check out some amazing New Jersey festivals.

There's nothing quite like a solid Fall Festival from the classic Oktoberfests to your more traditional apple-picking festivals and arts festivals.

I always think the kick-off to the festival season comes around the first weekend after Labor Day.

That's usually when Lavallette has its annual Founders Day Festival.

This year, Founders Day falls on September 9th and features a full day of vendors, unique food trucks, and some live entertainment throughout the day.

You also can't fully enjoy Founders Day without a little happy hour break at the Crabs Claw.

But let's say you're looking to get the most out of the Fall Festival Season in Jersey this year.

Fortunately for you, there are tons of great Fall Fests that happen throughout September and October that are truly amazing and will get you into the fall mood immediately.

From the more unique festivals like the construction-themed Diggerland's Fall Fest which occurs from September to November, to the Highlands Oktoberfest to the very first Riverfest in Red Bank.

