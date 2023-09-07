Want to reserve your table at the prettiest restaurant in all of Pennsylvania?

A Philly-based TikTok user has been posting videos of this beautiful restaurant in Bucks County that you for sure need to go out of your way to check out.

Oldestone Steakhouse is a dining destination that you need to add to your list. Formerly known as Marsha Browns, this New Hope steakhouse has something really special about it. The building is 150 years old and was formerly a church in the area.

It has since been revamped in restaurants and now is serving some of the most beautiful dishes and cocktails in the area. If you’re familiar with the New Hope scene, there are so many different restaurants and bars that are worth checking out during your visit.

This restaurant is located right on Main Street in New Hope and is for sure worth adding to your list of stops. Enjoy classic meals like the Oldestone Burger, Filet Mignon, or New York Strip, or go crazy and try something new like the Tempura Oyster Mushroom Poboy or Watermelon Gazpacho.

No matter what, everyone will be able to find something on this menu. If you’re looking for a night out on the town in New Hope and want to find a restaurant whose atmosphere is just as beautiful as the food, this seems to be the place you’re looking for!

Reserve your table at Oldestone Steakhouse in New Hope, PA and check out more info on their site here.

