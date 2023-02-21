Data Reveals New Jersey’s Absolute Favorite TV Game Show

We don't have a ton of time here in the Garden State, but when we do, we like to watch some TV, and oftentimes, it's the kind of TV that can relax us for at least a minute.

In New Jersey, we are inundated with things that get us in a bad mood. Things like bills and rising prices, taxes, and other bad news that arrive in our inbox or mailbox.

If you can grab a minute to yourself in that house that's full of drama, schedules, daily activities, and more stress, you want something to take your mind off things.

The last thing you want to do is flip on the news and have to deal with more negative things. None of the news is ever good, and when we're not getting heartbreaking stories, we're being bombarded with political infighting.

So, where do we go to get away from it all? We go to our favorite game shows. They are fun, they are challenging, and most times they are positive.

After a long New Jersey day we want to answer fun trivia questions, try to guess the number one answer, spin wheels, and try to guess the price of things.

Game shows are great for a temporary mental getaway. Did you ever wonder which one is New Jersey's favorite?

Coventry Direct reported on info from Google Trends, and yes New Jersey has a favorite TV game show, and it also happens to be America's most popular game show as well.

If you like trying to name the top answer given by "100 people surveyed", then you are not alone. Family Feud has been named New Jersey, and America's favorite game show. You have to love Steve Harvey, right? That man can make me laugh.

