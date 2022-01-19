‘Who is Phil Murphy?’ Jeopardy contestants stumped by NJ governor

It was the Garden State’s time to shine on Jeopardy!

Tuesday night, we got our own category named “New Jersey, New Jersey!”

The contestants did pretty well, they answered four of the five clues correctly. It started easy, with the $200 clue, of course, getting in a sweet “what exit?’ reference.

“Hey, this Ivy League school, what exit? It moved from Elizabeth to Newark before finding its final home in 1756.”

Think you know it? I don’t want to give the answer away but let’s just say it rhymes with Shminceton Pruniversity.

Princeton University campus Princeton University campus (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) loading...

Obviously, it wouldn’t be a category about the Garden State without mentioning Jersey drivers.

The $400 clue challenged the contestants to know which bridge connecting New Jersey to New York added a lower deck with 6 more lanes in 1962 to manage the heavy traffic.

Again, I’m going to let you figure it out yourself but if anyone needs a hint, it was named after the first President of the United States.

GW BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

But the contestants had one blindspot, that was particularly funny to watch as a born and raised New Jerseyan. The contestants made it to the final clue in the category but not one person buzzed in to try to win the $1000 at stake.

The clue?

“In 2021 he became the first Democrat re-elected Jersey’s Gov. since Brendan Byrne in 1977; maybe an arena will be named for him.”

*Crickets*

*Crickets*

*Blank stares from all three contestants*

Meanwhile everyone watching in the Garden State, whether a fan of his policies or a bitter taxpayer who has been told the state isn’t for them, was screaming at the screen: Phil Murphy!

Naturally, people took to Twitter…

Sorry Phil, maybe your second term will make you more of a household name... we can only hope it's for a good reason.

You can watch the whole category play out by jumping to 2:55 in the video below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

7 New Jersey candle scents we need

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.