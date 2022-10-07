Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Makes It Five in a Row on Jeopardy!
Ocean City's Cris Punnnullo extended his win streak to five Thursday on Jeopardy! to guarantee himself a spot in a future Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.
Pannullo, a former professional poker player, has drawn on-air comparisons from host Ken Jennings to James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who won 32 straight games in 2019 and took home $2.46 million in regular-season winnings.
Not only has Cris won five in a row, but he has also won them all relatively easily.
Thursday, Chris took on Jeff Parker, a professor of theatre from Colorado, and Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager from New York.
Cris had his usual strong start, picking up $3,400 on a Daily Double and led by $9000 after the first round. Things got a little tougher for him in the Double Jeopardy round when he missed a Daily Double for the first time, dropping $5,200.
This meant that, for the first time, he didn’t have a runaway going into Final Jeopardy. Scores going into the final round were Cris at $16,800, Jeff at $12,700, and Jo at $200.
Thursday's Final Jeopardy category was "Nobel Peace Prize Winners"
Clue: He served as bishop of Lesotho from 1976 to 1978.
Cris bet $8601 and knew the correct answer was Desmond Tutu. Jeff got the answer incorrect, giving Cris his fifth win with $25,401. His five-day total winning is $136,439.
Pannullo will defend his streak Friday from two more challengers — Kate Matthews, a research project manager from Durham, N.C., and Dan Feyer, a musician and crossword editor from San Francisco.
Cris won’t compete in this year’s Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 31.
Watch video of Thursday's Jeopardy! below...