The Wedding Movie New Jersey Says ‘I Do’ to More Than All the Others
Married or not, engaged or not, in LOVE or not, New Jersey can't get enough of watching movies about weddings. But which one is our favorite?
With wedding season upon us, the romance experts at Shane Co. wanted to find out which iconic wedding movies Americans swoon for most.
Researching Google Trends search data from the past 5 years, Shane Co. determined each of the United States' favorite wedding movies.
So, does the Garden State prefer the "always a bridesmaid, never a bride" story of Katherine Heigl's 27 Dresses? Maybe Bride Wars starring Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson?
Nope! New Jersey goes European! When it comes to our favorite wedding movie, we go with 2002's My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
Do you agree? See how the rest of the nation faired, and then check out 7 of South Jersey's favorite wedding movies below!