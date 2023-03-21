Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on The Food Network

New Jersey has received lots of exposure on the many popular series aired on The Food Network.

From Diners, Drive-ins and Dives to Beat Bobby Flay.

Jersey loves The Food Network. There are two guys in particular that practically run the place. That's Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay.

Both of these guys love The Garden State. They have visited NJ establishments many times.

Recently, you told me the spots that deserve a visit for Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

There are still plenty of amazing gems that Guy needs to check out. We hope that he pulls up in the Camaro and gives more New Jersey eateries some love soon.

Bobby and Guy are geniuses. They have evolved simple cooking shows into massive competitions and adventures around the world.

While Guy and Bobby are prominent fixtures, there are plenty of personalities and series that make our mouths water.

One show that I always DVR is Restaurant Impossible.

Chef Robert Irvine does an amazing job turning failing restaurants around.

The Kitchen is a cool concept. It's like The View without the drama and controversy and a strong focus on, of course, food.

Super Chef Grudge Match doesn't mess around. Two chefs go head-to-head for the chance to win $10,000.

This series is fairly new but has been trending lately.

Are you a Food Network super fan and a true foodie?

This rundown will put you to the test.

How many of these episodes do you remember? How many of these places have you been to?

Let's find out.

Every Extraordinary New Jersey Eatery Featured on The Food Network