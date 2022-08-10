Guy’s Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Restaurant is Coming to Harrah’s AC

The newest addition to Guy Fieri's Atlantic City restaurant offerings, Chicken Guy!, opens in Harrah's Resort on Tuesday, August 30.

Fieri, the popular TV personality, chef, and restaurateur is again teaming with Harrah's Resort to bring his second fast-casual chicken restaurant to the east coast.

“Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for bringing my latest and greatest to the Jersey shore. Chicken Guy! is all about the best freakin’ chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes that you’re gonna find anywhere and I’m stoked to bring it to Harrah’s Resort,” said Guy Fieri.

What's on the menu at Chicken Guy!?

The restaurant features all-natural chicken tender sandwiches, hand-pounded and topped with your choice of a variety of Fieri's sauces created by Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl.

According to a release, Chicken Guy's chicken tenders are brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs.

Chicken Guy! signature sauces range from wasabi honey, curry mayo, and avocado crema, to ranchero and donkey. Side dishes feature French fries with Guy's special fry seasoning, mac and cheese, fried pickles, and ice cream topped with Cinnamon Toast and Apple Jacks cereal.

Chicken Guy! will be Fieri's fourth Atlantic City restaurant, joining Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint at Caesars, and Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's.

Atlantic City's Chicken Guy! restaurant will be across from The Pool, and near Bobby’s Burgers in Harrah's Resort.

Fieri rose to popularity by winning the second season of "The Food Network Star" and then hosting the Food Network hit Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and other Food Network shows.

